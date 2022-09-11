Search underway for man accused of crashing into Brownsville police motorcycle

The Brownsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a man accused of crashing into a police motorcycle and fleeing the scene.

The hit-and-run occurred at the 600 block of Central Boulevard when the person of interest pulled over for a traffic stop conducted by a motorcycle officer, according to a news release.

“The subject refused to identify himself and placed his vehicle in reverse,” the news release stated. “The subject struck the marked police motorcycle and fled the area on W. Jefferson towards Palm Blvd.”

The vehicle is a 2002 black Buick Rendezvous with expired registration.

Those with any information on the person of interest are urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.