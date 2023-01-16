Sentencing set for Weslaco businessman, former county commissioner found guilty of bribery

A former Hidalgo County Commissioner and a Weslaco businessman who were found guilty of bribery will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Arturo "A.C." Cuellar and Ricardo Quintanilla were found guilty of accepting bribes last October in a federal bribery trial.

Related story: Guilty verdicts reached in federal bribery trial tied to Weslaco water plant

Both men were accused of offering and accepting bribes when Weslaco city leaders awarded construction contracts to rebuild their water treatment facilities in 2008.

Cuellar was found guilty of 71 counts of fraud, money laundering and racketeering. Quintanilla was found guilty of 15 counts of the same charges.