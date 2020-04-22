Shirley Knight, Oscar-nominated actress, has died at 83
By LINDSEY BAHR
AP Film Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Shirley Knight, the Kansas-born actress who was nominated for two Oscars early in her career and went on to play an astonishing variety of roles in movies, TV and the stage, has died. She was 83. Kaitlin Hopkins says her mother passed away Wednesday of natural causes in San Marcos, Texas. Knight’s career carried her from Kansas to Hollywood and then to the New York theater and London and back to Hollywood. She was nominated for two Tonys, winning one. In recent years, she had a recurring role as Phyllis Van de Kamp in the long-running ABC show “Desperate Housewives,” gaining one of her many Emmy nominations.
