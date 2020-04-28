Smugglers busted with marijuana, trailer and motorcycle near Rio Grande City

Photo courtesy of the U.S. Border Patrol.

Smugglers abandoned a raft loaded with 282 pounds of marijuana, a utility trailer and a motorcycle on Monday near Rio Grande City.

U.S. Border Patrol agents watched smugglers raft across the Rio Grande with bundles of marijuana, a small utility trailer and a motorcycle on Monday night, according to a news release from the Rio Grande Valley Sector.

"When the agents attempted to interdict the smuggling attempt, the subjects swam south into Mexico," according to the news release.

The bundles of marijuana weighed about 282 pounds. Along with the bundles, agents seized the utility trailer and the motorcycle.