SpaceX Testing Expected Monday, Hwy 4 Closures Announced
BOCA CHICA – Cameron County announced pending closures on Boca Chica Beach for scheduled testing by SpaceX on Monday.
SpaceX is not releasing any other details about what type of testing will be taking place.
State Highway 4 and Boca Chica Beach will close Monday for one hour between 3 and 4 p.m.
