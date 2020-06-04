Sports Minute: IndyCar ready to race after pandemic delayed start of season
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
IndyCar was ready to start its season nearly three months ago. The coronavirus pandemic shut things down 48 hours before the race. The series is now ready to start and the opener is Saturday night at Texas Motor Speedway. Teams based in Indianapolis will be at the airport before sunrise Saturday to begin health screenings required to board chartered flights scheduled to leave for Texas. IndyCar will hold practice and qualifying on Saturday afternoon before the race that night. There will be no fans in attendance.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
More News
News Video
-
Tire recycling event to take place Saturday in Cameron, Hidalgo, Willacy counties
-
CON MI GENTE: Band of three brothers perform at fire stations
-
ACLU reminds protesters of their rights
-
STC professor highlights authors who educate about cultural oppression
-
Students in Weslaco participant in creating artwork to push 2020 Census