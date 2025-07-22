Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones explains decision to hire Brian Schottenheimer as head coach

The 2025 Cowboys training camp is underway in California, and the Channel 5 Sports team is bringing you coverage from there.

There will be a new man running the show on the practice field for Dallas this year.

Owner Jerry Jones took to the podium Monday alongside Brian Schottenheimer.

Schottenheimer was named the 10th head coach in franchise history this offseason. He’s been an assistant coach since 1997 for various different teams, including three stints as an offensive coordinator.

Now, Schottenheimer is finally getting his shot at being the head man.

Many questioned the decision to promote the longtime coordinator to the position. Jerry Jones said he is ready to see what his new head coach can do.

“This is gonna be exciting to see what a man that's spent 30 years, who grew up in this game, never had a chance to head coach and has got some of the finest, highest paid athletes to step out with and go to war with… I'm excited about that,” Jones said. “And I'm proud that he's getting this opportunity. He deserves it in my mind.”

“Do I think I deserve it? Absolutely,” Schottenheimer said, “Do I think I’m ready? There’s no question It can’t get here soon enough, but to get in front of the players and get started a little bit later today is gonna be great.”