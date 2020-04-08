Starr County man implicated in major drug trafficking case asks judge to release him from jail amid coronavirus concerns

A man accused of participating in a major Starr County drug trafficking organization — and suspected of kidnapping and murdering his own cousin, according to federal prosecutors — wants to be released from jail because he's concerned about the coronavirus.

The U.S. Border Patrol arrested Daniel Sepulveda, 28, of Rio Grande City in July 2019, when agents caught him driving an ATV loaded with 320 kilograms of cocaine, according to federal court records. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas believes Sepulveda is part of a drug trafficking organization with cartel connections.

The defendant was ordered detained and is currently in Brooks County Detention, according to his attorney, Daniel Sanchez. He filed a motion on Tuesday requesting the judge set a bond that would allow his client be held instead in house arrest. Sanchez wrote in the order he is concerned with the Covid 19 pandemic and "the inability to meet with the defendants at the detention center for risk of virus spread."

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez said that attorneys continue to have access to their clients at the detention center as normal, with glass between them.

Sepulveda is one of three defendants named in the federal indictment for conspiring to possess and distribute cocaine. A response from the government has not yet been filed, but the document filed Tuesday states Sanchez conferred with Assistant United States Attorney Patricia Profit who expressed the government is opposed to this motion.