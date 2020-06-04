Starr County reopens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at new location

Starr County has reopened its coronavirus testing site on Thursday, but at a new location. The mobile testing facility was moved from the South Texas College campus to Fort Ringgold Park.

The county was forced to set up elsewhere, so the college can get ready to resume classes. Test services will remain the same.

Health authorities in the county say they’ve seen an increase in cases, which happened as its increased testing access.

