Stash house in Mission leads to arrest of 40 undocumented migrants

More than three dozen people in the country illegally were found inside a stash house in the city of Mission.

On Thursday, agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and other local law enforcement agencies, arrived at a place of residence in Mission after receiving information that it was operating as a stash house for undocumented immigrants.

When agents arrived, several individuals fled from the home according to a news release from CBP.

A search of the property found a total of 40 undocumented individuals.

This is the second mass arrest of undocumented immigrants in the city of Mission after the agency reported the Wednesday arrest of 130 migrants that were discovered by Border Patrol agents in the area.