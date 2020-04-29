STHS ER in Weslaco to hand out face masks even as mandate is lifted

Face masks will no longer be mandatory as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, but wearing one when out in public can still help.

South Texas Health System ER in Weslaco is providing masks for people thanks to the partnership, that includes Rio Grande Valley Accountable Care Organization (RGV ACO), Rio Grande Valley Health Alliance (RGVHA), Donna Medical Clinic.

Dr. Edwin Estevez, CEO at RGV ACO, says additional information will be handed along with the masks to people who pick them up. He said the information provided in pamphlets are over how the coronavirus is impacting minority groups, such as Hispanics.

