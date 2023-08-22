Storm preparation underway in Cameron County

Emergency management officials in Cameron County say the conditions at the moment don't seem to be too alarming, and they are ready for the tropical storm heading to the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday.

Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen said with every storm, it is unpredictable. Hushen says while they don't see any potential for damages to homes or major street flooding, residents should still have their guard up.

Hushen said it's best to avoid areas that are prone to flooding and if you do see a flooded street in a neighborhood, don't drive through it quickly. That will create a wake that could damage someone's home or yard.

Hushen says his department is working with different agencies across Cameron County to make sure everyone has what they need.

"We have our own models...that we can look at, and we look at the impact of where the heaviest rains are going to be, and we send crews out there to monitor as well," Hushen said. "Depending on what's needed, if they need pumps we have access to pumps to get some of that water out, if we have access to trucks to pump water out if needed, but it all depends on the need."

While the potential for evacuation is low, Hushen says it's always a good idea to know the route to take in case of an emergency.

