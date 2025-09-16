Suspect in Edinburg officer-involved shooting was holding knives outside Stripes store, police say

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the parking lot of a Stripes convenience store on Tuesday morning.

Edinburg police officers received multiple reports of a man acting erratically and holding two knives outside the store located at the intersection of University Drive and Sugar Road at around 8:10 a.m., according to a city spokesperson.

Edinburg Police Chief Jaime Ayala said officers encountered 33-year-old Justin Lee Garza in the parking lot of the store. Officers gave Garza verbal commands to deescalate the situation.

Garza ignored the officer's commands and attempted to enter the store, according to Ayala. An officer then discharged his firearm and fired one shot at Garza.

"Mr. Garza has an extensive history with law enforcement encounters, including mental health and substance abuse issues," Ayala said.

Ayala said at no time were students or the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley at risk. Garza was transported to a local hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Ayala said officers have engaged with Garza several times in recent months. Garza was identified as the same man who police said climbed onto the roof of a home in Edinburg after fleeing from police back in June.

Ayala said Garza was offered resources and assistance from Tropical Texas Behavioral Health and also the Edinburg police mental health crisis unit, but he denied their help.

"As we deal with these kinds of crisis in our community, we have resources in place, a mental health unit that responds to individuals that are in crisis, so we can avoid situations that we had to deal with today. I just want our community to understand that we have those resources in place and that we are available with those resources for anybody who's in crisis," Ayala said.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the officer-involved shooting, and the officer who discharged his firearm has been placed on paid administrative leave.