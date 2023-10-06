Suspected drug dealer arrested in connection with Harlingen overdoses, sheriff’s office says

Michael David Ramirez. Photo credit: Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

A 45-year-old Harlingen man was arrested Wednesday after providing the drugs that led to a man and woman overdosing on an unknown controlled substance, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Several items of drug paraphernalia, pills and other unknown substances were recovered at the residence of Michael David Ramirez during his arrest, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office said Ramirez’s arrest is possibly linked to the eight fentanyl overdoses that Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz announced on Tuesday.

Ramirez was identified as the man who provided drugs to a man and a woman who were found overdosed on a controlled substance Tuesday at a Harlingen residence, according to the release.

Both victims were hospitalized. The man was conscious and responsive, while the female was unconscious and unresponsive.

The sheriff’s office said Ramirez was arrested on charges of delivery and possession of a controlled substance and remains in custody.

A second unidentified individual was also arrested at Ramirez’s home on unrelated charges, the news release added.