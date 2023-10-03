Cameron County DA reports 8 total fentanyl overdoses, three deaths

Three people have died of fentanyl overdoses within the last 48 hours in the Harlingen area while five others remain hospitalized, according to the Cameron County district attorney.

Cameron County DA Luis V. Saenz announced the fentanyl outbreak in a Tuesday afternoon press conference.

Saenz stated that there may be more fentanyl overdoses that have yet to be reported.

“It appears that there is a batch of cocaine and other illegal drugs that are heavily laced with fentanyl causing the outbreak,” a news release from Saenz’s office stated.

At the Tuesday press conference, the Brownsville office of the Drug Enforcement Administration announced the creation of a task force to investigate the fentanyl overdoses.

Symptoms of fentanyl poisoning include small, constricted pupils, loss of consciousness, slow, weak or no breathing, chocking sounds and cold and discolored skin.

Those who believe they’ve experienced fentanyl poisoning are urged to immediately call 911.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.