Tamaulipas authorities: Congressional candidate found dead

By: KRGV Digital

A sports promoter and political candidate was found dead in Ciudad Victoria, officials confirmed Saturday.

Local media in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas have identified the victim as Francisco "Batata" Rocha, a candidate for the District XV Gree Ecologist Party of Mexico.

According to a news release from the Tamaulipas Attorney General, police found his lifeless body in a car at the Mariano Matamoros colonia of Ciudad Victoria.

The news release stated the motive appears to not be politically motivated.

