x

TCSAAL Regional Final recap

2 weeks 6 days 4 hours ago Monday, February 06 2023 Feb 6, 2023 February 06, 2023 10:26 PM February 06, 2023 in Sports
By: Brandon Benitez

EDINBURG, Texas -- Check out highlights from the Texas Charter School Athletic and Academic League Regional Final held at Bert Ogden Arena.

IDEA San Benito came away with a 46-29 win over IDEA Weslaco in girls basketball.

Marine Military Academy overcame an 18-point deficit in an win over IDEA Weslaco 48-37.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days