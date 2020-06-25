Texas man cited with disorderly conduct over mask dispute

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Officials say a 47-year-old Texas man has been cited for disorderly conduct after he allegedly smacked the hand of a San Antonio-area official who was trying to persuade him to put on a face covering. Terry Toller turned himself in to the Bexar County Sheriff’s office Thursday after he was accused of striking the hand of County Judge Nelson Wolff. Prosecutors say Toller was taken into custody on a charge of assault on a public servant, but that was dropped to the misdemeanor. Toller's lawyer says he never touched Wolff and the case was overblown.

