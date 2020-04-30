Texas will reopen state beaches on Friday

By: by Abby Livingston and Megan Menchaca, The Texas Tribune

KRGV File Photo

Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas General Land Office will override any potential local mandates and reopen the state’s beaches in a limited way Friday, according to a press release from the city of Galveston.

City officials stated that per state guidance, outdoor activities are permissible “as long as necessary precautions are maintained to minimize the transmission of COVID-19 and to minimize contact with people who are not in the same household.”

The move comes after several days of jurisdictional confusion between the state and local municipalities, according to The Galveston County Daily News.

The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them – about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.