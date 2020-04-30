Texas will reopen state beaches on Friday
Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas General Land Office will override any potential local mandates and reopen the state’s beaches in a limited way Friday, according to a press release from the city of Galveston.
City officials stated that per state guidance, outdoor activities are permissible “as long as necessary precautions are maintained to minimize the transmission of COVID-19 and to minimize contact with people who are not in the same household.”
The move comes after several days of jurisdictional confusion between the state and local municipalities, according to The Galveston County Daily News.
The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them – about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
More News
News Video
-
Valley restaurant owner faces challenges to reopen as part of Gov. Abbott's...
-
DHR sets up production line to make personal protective equipment
-
Labor attorney discusses difficulties citing virus fear to receive unemployment benefits
-
McAllen ISD valedictorians receive surprise honorary parade
-
MIssion burger joint grateful for customers' support amid pandemic