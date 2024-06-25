x

'The Stringphonics' realiza concierto tributo a Michael Jackson en Brownsville

Tuesday, June 25 2024

Maria Ochoa, Raquel Gómez, Penny Tong y Tomas Verastegui, integrantes de "The Stringphonics", visitan las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para hablarnos sobre el concierto acústico que realizarán este miércoles 26 de junio en un tributo a Michael Jackson.

Ubicación: Museo de Bellas Artes de Brownsville, ubicado en 660 E Ringgold St, Brownsville, TX 78520

Número de contacto: (956) 589-9893

Para comprar entradas, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

