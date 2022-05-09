Trio works to improve horse living conditions in Rio Grande Valley

It's an ongoing issue in the Valley that often goes overlooked: Horse abuse and neglect.

A team of three is trying to solve the problem, one horse at a time.

Brian Hackel, his wife Kathy, and Brad Howard have so far rescued four horses that were living in harsh conditions.

The rescuers say that each horse was malnourished and one even had to slowly gain a few hundred pounds.

Howard says it's painful to see where the horses have been, but he’s grateful to see where they are now.

Hackel believes one reason the issue is happening is that people don't understand the responsibility of owning a horse.

“First, they don’t know what they’re doing,” Hackel said. “’Oh, I want a horse,’ and they don’t know how to take care of one."

Whether it be expenses, training, or medical care, Hackel asks that before getting a horse, consider if you're willing to care for it.