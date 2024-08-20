Tuesday, August 20, 2024: Hot and humid, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Nikki Rowe football player identified as teen injured at home where 'large...
-
Records: McAllen mother out with boyfriend when fire breaks out, hospitalizing children
-
Vigil held in honor of Mission mother found dead in attic of...
-
Tuesday, August 20, 2024: Hot and humid, temps in the 100s
-
Consumer Reports: Choose a floss without PFAS and harmful chemicals