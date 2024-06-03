x

Vehicle fire causes lane closure on expressway in Pharr

Vehicle fire causes lane closure on expressway in Pharr
4 hours 34 minutes 43 seconds ago Monday, June 03 2024 Jun 3, 2024 June 03, 2024 4:54 PM June 03, 2024 in News - Local

The Texas Department of Transportation said a vehicle fire has closed the main eastbound lanes on I-2 near the McAllen to Edinburg flyover in Pharr.

TXDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza said the lanes will remain close for about an hour as first responders clear the area.

Traffic is being diverted to the I-2 eastbound Frontage Road at the Sugar Road exit.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days