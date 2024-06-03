Vehicle fire causes lane closure on expressway in Pharr
The Texas Department of Transportation said a vehicle fire has closed the main eastbound lanes on I-2 near the McAllen to Edinburg flyover in Pharr.
TXDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza said the lanes will remain close for about an hour as first responders clear the area.
Traffic is being diverted to the I-2 eastbound Frontage Road at the Sugar Road exit.
