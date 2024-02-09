Veteran-led group clears debris at Bentsen State Park as part of fire prevention

Bentsen State Park is an important part of the Rio Grande Valley's ecosystem and tourism industry.

Nearly 600 acres of state land are vulnerable to wildfires. It's because of dead trees and brush that can be fuel in a fire.

That's why the veteran-led disaster response group Team Rubicon is clearing out as much of the debris as they can.

"If they were to have a lightning strike during a storm, and this thing caught, it could take out a couple communities that are nearby," volunteer Shari McTiver said.

When McTiver heard the park was looking to clear out brush, she knew her team was right for the job. The group uses volunteer events like this to also train for disasters.

Team Rubicon is not just taking dead brush down, they're also pushing it back and creating what's called a fire break.

"The intention there is that the fire will burn the fuel, but then stop, creating enough of a buffer," Mission Fire Chief Adrian Garcia said.

Team Rubicon's efforts help out Garcia, who says recent weather leaves the Valley prone to fires.

Team Rubicon is staying in the Valley until Monday, to clear out as much as they can.

Watch the video above for the full story.