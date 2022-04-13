Vipers Win Game One of G-League Finals; One Win Away From 4th Title

EDINBURG, Texas – The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (3-0) walked away with a 145-128 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats (3-1) in the first game of the G League Finals hosted at the Bert Ogden Arena. The Vipers 145 points became the most points scored in G League Finals history.

During the first quarter both teams raced for the lead. The Vipers led for the first 3 minutes of the game until Delaware came from behind and tied the game 7-7. After that, the Blue Coats pulled away with the lead until there were four minutes left in the quarter. At that moment, RGV grasped the lead of the game with a score of 28-27, but the visiting team picked up the pace and walked away with a one-point advantage at the end of the first with a score of 36-35.

In the second quarter the Vipers went on a hot run and took the lead back from their opponents with a score of 39-38. RGV kept the rhythm going throughout the quarter and walked away with the lead of 77-65 at the half. During the second half Delaware pushed back but were unable to come out victorious as RGV came out on top with a score of 145-128.

Houston Rockets Two-Way player Trevelin Queen finished the night with a career-high 44 points making it the second most points scored in finals history. Houston Rockets assignee Daishen Nix reached a triple-double (fifth triple-double in G-League finals history) with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Mfiondu Kabengele finished the night with a double-double for the Vipers with 19 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high eight blocks. Kabengele’s eight blocks are also a finals record (previous record was 7). Tyler Bey was another RGV player to reach a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Anthony Lamb hit a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists making Lamb and Nix the first pair of teammates in G League finals history to reach a triple-double. Marcus Foster obtained 10 points for RGV.

Patrick McCaw led the Blue Coats with 24 points and nine rebounds. Myles Powell totaled 22 points and six rebounds followed by Shaquille Harrison with 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Karim Mane contributed 11 points and five rebounds. Shamorie Ponds, Joel Ntambwe and Aaron Henry finished the night with 10 points each.

The Vipers will head on the road for game two of the G League Finals for a rematch against the Delaware Blue Coats. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CT at Chase Fieldhouse in Wimington, Del.