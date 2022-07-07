WATCH LIVE: 2 Valley natives to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Two Valley natives are among the 17 people who are set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday.

Raúl Yzaguirre is a civil rights advocate who served as president of National Council of La Raza for 30 years. Yzaguirre was born in San Juan, where there is a middle school named for him.

Brownsville native Julieta García will also receive the award. She is a former president of The University of Texas at Brownsville and the first Hispanic woman to serve as a college president.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor.