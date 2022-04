WATCH LIVE: Gov. Abbott to receive Broadband Champion Award in McAllen

Gov. Greg Abbott will be in McAllen on Wednesday to receive an award from Connect the Future Texas to Texans, a coalition dedicated to expanding broadband access in the state.

Abbott will receive the Broadband Champion Award, according to a news release.

The event is expected to start at 2 p.m. and will be live-streamed in this article, as well as our KRGV Facebook and YouTube page.

Can't see the video? Click here.