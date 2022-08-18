WATCH LIVE: Sen. John Cornyn discusses federal grant expanding Pharr Mental Health Unit

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn will hold a press conference Thursday morning to highlight legislation that is providing enhanced mental health services in Pharr.

The press conference will start at 11 a.m. and will be live-streamed in this article. Can't see the video, click here.

Cornyn's Justice and Mental Health Reauthorization Act reauthorizes grant programs for mental health courts, crisis intervention teams and other initiatives, according to a news release from the senator's office.

The press conference follows a roundtable with local officials highlighting how programs reauthorized in Cornyn's legislation supports the Pharr Mental Health Unit in conjunction with Tropical Texas Behavioral Health.