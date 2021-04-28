WATCH LIVE: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to hold press conference in Mission

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton will hold a press conference in Mission on Wednesday after meeting with law enforcement officials over the increase of migrants crossing the border.

The press conference is expected to begin at 11:55 a.m. CT and will be livestreamed in this article, as well as on our KRGV Facebook page.

Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon, Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzalez and Jackson County Sheriff A.J. Louderback will also attend the event, according to a news release from Paxton's office.

The latest numbers show 22,103 unaccompanied children are in shelters run by the health department, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. About 1,135 unaccompanied children are in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody.

Paxton was in McAllen on Tuesday and met with border-area sheriffs and police chiefs, as well as officials with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Paxton told Fox Business Wednesday morning that he was not allowed to tour the Donna detention facility.

