Gov. Abbott asks Texas counties for financial impact of migrant increase

Credit: Office of the Governor of Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter Tuesday to county judges across the state requesting information on the financial impact of the increase in migrants crossing the border.

In a news release from the governor’s office, Gov. Abbott said the state of Texas will use the information provided by county judges to request federal reimbursement for state and local governments.

“Several counties have declared local disasters. Other counties have been working around the clock in response to the federal government opening migrant facilities in their counties,” Abbott stated in the release. “I strongly believe that your county, our state, and our fellow Texans should not be forced to shoulder these costs, and that the federal government should reimburse us in full."

The governor also noted that county commissioner courts can adopt a resolution supporting the state’s request for federal reimbursement.

A request for comment from Hidalgo County Judge Richard F. Cortez and Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. was unanswered Tuesday afternoon.