Widow of Valley veteran asks community for help

Oralia Reyes is mourning the loss of her husband Reymundo Reyes. The Vietnam Navy War veteran died from stage two cancer on Saturday. The couple was married for 34 years.

“He couldn't talk much and you couldn't understand much of what he was trying to say,” Reyes said in Spanish. “The last thing he did, he gave me a kiss and I was able to pick up on that. He told my son, he loved him a lot and he just give me a kiss and he couldn’t talk anymore.”

In March, the Reyes’ were looking for help to rebuild their double wide mobile home.

With support and donations from the community, America’s Last Patrol purchased a mobile home for the Reyes family.

America’s Last Patrol is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping local veterans in need. Leader of the group, Commander Ricardo Pena, says even though Reyes was unable to live in the home, he did get a chance to see it before he passed.

“Not getting any benefits from the VA, that’s sad,” Pena said. “Somebody is not doing their job. We just have to get on top of the people and make sure they start doing their job and helping out the veterans.”

As Reyes prepares to bury her husband, she’s calling on the community for help one last time to move her mobile home from Donna to Edinburg.

Anyone interested can contact Commander Pena at 956-393-8678.