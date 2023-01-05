Willacy County DA's Office to host Human Trafficking Awareness Event

For the fourth-year in a row, the Willacy County District Attorney's Office will host a National Human Trafficking Awareness Event.

The community is encouraged to attend, and speakers will be there to talk about human trafficking warning signs.

"Human trafficking could be happening in our backyards, and we're not even aware of it,

Willacy County District Attorney's Office Victim Advocate Gloria Cortez said. "If we can raise awareness, educate the community, you know somebody maybe needs just a sign of what to look for."

The event is set for Wednesday at the Willacy County safe room in Raymondville from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.