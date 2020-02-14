Winter storm brings snow, wind, hail and flooding across US

By CEDAR ATTANASIO

Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - A powerful winter storm has dropped snow along the Mexican border, paid a violent visit to New Orleans, and then delivered severe weather across the Deep South. Winter storm warnings remain in effect from the Upper Midwest to the Great North Woods of Maine. The front dropped four inches of snow in El Paso, and pea-sized hail in New Orleans, where winds blew down scaffolding and shattered the glass in revolving doors downtown. It caused flooding in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and flood watches remained in effect in Georgia, where rains fell through the night. Sunny skies are expected in New England after the snow blows through.

