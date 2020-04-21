With prom in limbo, Weslaco students take photos with April's hottest accessory: masks

While prom remains in limbo, Weslaco students decided to take photos anyway.

They paired gowns and suits with April's hottest accessory: face masks.

The Weslaco Independent School District still wants to hold a graduation ceremony and prom for seniors. The timing, though, will depend on how the coronavirus crisis unfolds.

