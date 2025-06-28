Woman arrested in connection with child death at Brownsville daycare

Brownsville police announced they've made an arrest in connection with a child found unresponsive at a daycare.

Police said 36-year-old Karen Silva was taken into custody on Friday. She was arraigned Saturday morning and charged with injury to a child causing death.

Silva's bond was set at $10,000, according to a Brownsville Police Department spokesperson.

RELATED STORY: Brownsville police: 4-year-old child found unresponsive inside daycare van

According to police, a four-year-child was found unresponsive in a van at the Learning Club Preschool on Friday. EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the child dead.

The investigation is ongoing.