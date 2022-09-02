Women indicted on murder charge in connection with 2019 fatal crash
A 30-year-old woman is facing new charges three years after she was arrested following a fatal three-vehicle crash south of Raymondville.
A Willacy County grand jury indicted Dayna Louise Salinas on charges of felony murder, intoxication manslaughter, two counts of intoxication assault, endangering a child and driving while intoxicated, according to Willacy county District Attorney Anette C. Hinojosa.
RELATED: Teen Dead, 4-year-old Injured after Fatal 3 Vehicle Crash
The charges stem from a May 2019 crash that killed 19-year-old Jonathan Young and critically injured his 4-year-old son and the driver of a separate vehicle.
The accident happened on Business 77 south of FM 3168 south of Raymondville when Salinas veered right into the shoulder and struck the vehicle driven by Young – causing him to skid across the northbound lane into the southbound lane and be struck by the third vehicle.
Bond for Salinas was set at $275,000.
