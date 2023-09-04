5 On Your Side: Hidalgo County Precinct 4 residents struggle with poor road conditions

Residents in Hidalgo County Precinct 4 are calling on county employees to fix the roads near a major intersection just outside of Edinburg.

Precinct 4 residents say at the intersection of the streets Ramseyer and Doolittle, the side of the road within the Edinburg city limits is paved, but the one outside the city limit is in poor condition.

"It's just horrible from this way," Resident Roel Moreno said. "We had some blowouts. There are times we have to swerve to try and avoid the potholes; sometimes, we almost get into car accidents. So there's something that needs to be done."

Moreno says he uses the road every day on his way to work, and is forced to maneuver around the potholes on the street.

In a statement, Precinct 4 officials said the road is scheduled to be paved in January 2022, but after 12 years of bumpy commutes through the area, Moreno says he hopes the county will keep its promise.

"A brand new road. A new pavement. I think that's what our tax dollars are going for, so that's what we are looking for," he said.

For more information on past, present and future paving projects, visit www.hidalgocounty.us.