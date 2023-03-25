60-Foot Tunnel Discovered in Hidalgo
HIDALGO – A 60-foot long tunnel has been discovered by Border Patrol in Hidalgo.
The tunnel is located at the bottom of a 30-foot embankment, which is only visible if you’re on the river.
Border Patrol is looking into different ways to destroy it.
"You've seen them on the news in Arizona and New Mexico but I’ve never seen one in the Valley. That's the first one I’ve seen in our backyard," explains president of the Hidalgo County Water Improvement District 3, Othal Brand.
