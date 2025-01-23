AEP fixed damaged lines in the Valley ahead of arctic front

AEP says they're ready for the arctic front.

Crews were out on Monday fixing damaged lines. Contractors are also on call and AEP trucks are fully fueled and ready to go if needed.

ERCOT, the state's power grid operator, says grid conditions are expected to hold up, but there are things we can do to ease any potential strain.

"If they're not using any of the equipment at home such as washers, dryers, big electrical equipment at home to please turn it off," AEP Texas spokesperson Cleiri Quezada said. "It helps us to reconnect everybody back."

AEP is also warning about the chance for downed power lines. If you see one, stay at least 10 feet away, report it and don't try to move tree branches or debris away from lines.

You can report fallen lines by calling your provider or your local fire department.