Bi-District Playoff Schedule for Sub 5A

Thursday, November 11th

4A Division I

Hidalgo (3-1) vs Alice (2-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Falfurrias’ Jersey Bull Stadium

Calallen (8-2) vs Grulla (1-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Corpus Christi’s Wildcat Stadium - CANCELLED

4A Division II

Devine (8-2) vs Raymondville (2-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

Friday, November 12th

4A Division I

La Feria (3-1) vs Corpus Christi Miller (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium 

2A Division I

La Villa (2-2) vs Freer (2-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Falfurrias’ Jersey Bull Stadium

Saturday, November 13th

3A Division II

Lyford (5-1) vs Palacios (6-3), 6 p.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

