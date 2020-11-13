Bi-District Playoff Schedule for Sub 5A
Related Story
Playoff Schedule: Bi-District Round
Thursday, November 11th
4A Division I
Hidalgo (3-1) vs Alice (2-4), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Falfurrias’ Jersey Bull Stadium
Calallen (8-2) vs Grulla (1-3), 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Corpus Christi’s Wildcat Stadium - CANCELLED
4A Division II
Devine (8-2) vs Raymondville (2-0), 7 p.m. Thursday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium
Friday, November 12th
4A Division I
La Feria (3-1) vs Corpus Christi Miller (6-4), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi’s Cabaniss Stadium
2A Division I
La Villa (2-2) vs Freer (2-3), Friday 7:30 p.m. at Falfurrias’ Jersey Bull Stadium
Saturday, November 13th
3A Division II
Lyford (5-1) vs Palacios (6-3), 6 p.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium
News
Playoff Schedule: Bi-District Round Thursday, November 11th 4A Division I Hidalgo (3-1) vs Alice (2-4), 7:30 p.m.... More >>