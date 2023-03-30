Broken Gate, No Lights at Apartment are Causing Concerns for Harlingen Woman

HARLINGEN – A woman claims the broken gate and lack of light at her apartment complex is a cause for concern.

She called 5 on your side after she says she never heard back from management at the Sunquest Apartments in Harlingen.

The woman says the lights have been out for months and the gate has not worked in almost a year.

She worried about the children at the complex.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to Sunquest Apartment; watch the video for their response.