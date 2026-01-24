Brownsville Lopez boys soccer punished by UIL for ineligible player; forced to forfeit eight games
The Brownsville Lopez boys soccer program has been penalized by the UIL for an ineligible player.
The team will be forced to forfeit eight games as a result. Three of which were district matchups.
Among the games being forfeited are the January 13 victory against Brownsville Porter in the Battle of Southmost, as well as the games against Donna North and Brownsville Rivera on January 16 and 20, respectively.
Details on the reason for the player's ineligibility were not provided. The UIL has strict rules on when a student must be enrolled in order to participate in athletics in addition to restricting the capacity in which high school players can compete internationally.
This is in an effort to maintain a fair playing field and prevent players from switching schools for the sole purpose of sports.
Brownsville ISD released the following statement on the matter:
"Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) respectfully submitted a self-report to the District 32-5A District Executive Committee regarding the participation of a student-athlete in Brownsville Lopez High School varsity boys' soccer district contests during the 2025–2026 season, as required by the UIL Constitution and Contest Rules."
The Lobos only have to forfeit the games the player participated in. The team still had 15 games on the district schedule that remain unimpacted. The team remains eligible for the postseason and the impact of the penalty should ultimately only cost the team one or two spots in the district standings by the end of the season.
