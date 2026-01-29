New water booster station servicing Roma industrial park

Work is underway to improve water service at the new Las Américas Industrial Park in Roma.

A new water booster station is being built. It will have a storage capacity of 50,000 gallons of water and was paid for with a $1 million grant.

“Now that we have this booster station, anyone investing in the Las Américas Industrial Park knows they'll have adequate water pressure within their development and warehouses,” Roma Mayor Jaime Escobar Jr. said.

The booster will be operating on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. It will provide water to all 22 lots at the industrial park.