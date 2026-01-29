New hike and bike trail coming to Harlingen

Harlingen city officials confirmed a new hike and bike trail is in the works.

The proposed five-mile-long trail will connect Dixieland Road, the Valle Vista Mall Corridor, Victor and Lon C. Hill parks.

The goal is to create a safer space for people to stay active.

“Here in Harlingen, you see there are a lot of parks throughout,” Harlingen Engineer Roberto Hernandez said. “The community is big on being active, so this helps connect those spaces."

The project is in the planning phase, and the city said they’re working to secure grants for the $3.5 million project.