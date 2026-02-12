Brownsville moving forward with renovations at city's golf center
Brownsville is looking to fix several issues at the city’s golf center without breaking the bank.
Instead of bringing in contractors, the Brownsville Parks & Recreation team is renovating the course.
Brownsville Parks & Recreation Director Sean De Palma said short-term renovations will bring more golfers to the green.
"We are doing tee boxes and we are renovating the greens and the fairways,” De Palma said. “We are moving along with each hole and modifying and updating as we go through the project."
De Palma said the renovations could also bring more people to the city overall.
“That will attract more tournaments, and that will attract more guests from out-of-town and provide a wonderful experience for our citizens who utilize the golf course daily,” De Palma said.
City officials said the total cost of the makeover was $42,000.
