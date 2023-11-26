Brownsville Police Issue Regional Alert for Missing 22-Year-Old

UPDATE: The regional alert has been discontinued for a Brownsville 22-year-old.

Authorities tell us Jose Luis Castrol, Jr. has been found.

-----

BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville police have issued a regional alert for a missing 22-year-old.

Authorities are looking for Jose Luis Castrol, Jr.

Castrol was last seen May 31 around 11:50 p.m. on the 500 block of Pedernales Circle.

Police described him as being five foot, six inches tall and has a black mole on the right side of his chin.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a black t-shirt and black Jordan shoes.

Castrol drives a grey 2010 Dodge Avenger with license plate number JHV-2611.

If you know of Castrol’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.