Brownsville Police Issue Regional Alert for Missing 22-Year-Old
UPDATE: The regional alert has been discontinued for a Brownsville 22-year-old.
Authorities tell us Jose Luis Castrol, Jr. has been found.
-----
BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville police have issued a regional alert for a missing 22-year-old.
Authorities are looking for Jose Luis Castrol, Jr.
Castrol was last seen May 31 around 11:50 p.m. on the 500 block of Pedernales Circle.
Police described him as being five foot, six inches tall and has a black mole on the right side of his chin.
He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a black t-shirt and black Jordan shoes.
Castrol drives a grey 2010 Dodge Avenger with license plate number JHV-2611.
If you know of Castrol’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.
News
