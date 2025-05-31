Cameron County resident ‘on edge’ after Primera city official allegedly killed his cat

Residents living on Callaway Drive in La Feria said they’re still shaken up after a neighbor allegedly shot a cat, killing it.

Lee Valdes spoke with Channel 5 News, and said the cat — Oliver — was his pet.

“[We’re] a little bit on edge now, on edge because of him. Now every time I walk outside I always, always keep an eye on the house,” Valdes said.

Valdes’ neighbor, Luis Alberto Perez, is facing charges in connection with the shooting.

Perez is listed as the public works director for the city of Primera on their website.

The shooting happened just after midnight on Sunday.

“He came outside, he admitted to shooting him because he was a nuisance in his trash can, and the cat’s body was not on his property at all,” Valdes said

In a video shared with Valdes, a person is seen coming out of a home, point a gun toward some open land, and then one shot is heard.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by Channel 5 News says Perez admitted he saw two cats get into his trashcan. At that point, he went inside to grab a shotgun.

While the cats were running away, he fired his shotgun, killing Oliver.

“How can you justify a cat being any threat to you? In my opinion, you can't,” a neighbor who wished to remain anonymous said to Channel 5 News.

Valdes said he had that cat for over a year.

“He was the best cat ever, I loved him,” Valdes said. “I have a chihuahua inside, they were really good friends... now every time he goes to use the restroom he looks outside [looking for the cat].”

As previously reported, Perez was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals and deadly conduct in connection with the incident. He was released on a $30,000 bond.

Channel 5 News reached out to Perez for a comment, but he did not respond.

The city of Primera previously said they’re reviewing the matter internally, and no public comment will be made regarding "personnel issues or unverified claims."

