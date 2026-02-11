Caller demanding $1,000 in crypto triggers lockdown at Edinburg CISD middle school, district says

A caller threatening to commit a shooting at Edinburg CISD’s South Middle School unless the district sent $1,000 in crypto triggered a lockdown Wednesday morning, district officials said.

The lockdown started shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday and ended at 10:32 a.m. Officers with the district's police department investigated and determined the threat to be "non-credible," the district said.

According to Edinburg CISD Police Chief Ricardo Perez Jr., someone called the campus and said two people with guns were on campus. The caller demanded $1,000 in crypto and threatened to trigger a shooting if demands were not met.

“The school was never in danger; it appears to be an unviable call from out of state. We believe it may have originated out of California from what we can tell so far," Perez said. “The call that came in did leave a phone number. They are working on identifying the subscriber attached to that number.”

The FBI and the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating.