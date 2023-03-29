x

CBP Installs New Fence at Progreso International Bridge

PROGRESO – Customs and Border Protection says they’re taking steps in preparation for a large number of people headed to the U.S.

Security additions are in the works at the Progreso International Bridge.

A Winter Texan couple told CHANNEL 5 NEWS they noticed a “10-foot cyclone gate” during their trip to the Mexican border town of Progreso.

CBP says they’ve placed a new crowd-control fence at the bridge and are getting officers ready with training and reinforcing staffing in advance of the caravan’s arrival.

