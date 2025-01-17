x

Daniel Lopez signs Letter of Intent with Sol Russ State University

By: Daniella Hernandez

Harlingen South High School baseball star Daniel Lopez signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Sul Ross State University.

In 2023, Lopez was named 32-5A 1st Team All-District first baseman. Now he will be heading to the division two level to join a Sul Ross program coming off a 10-29 season in 2024. Lopez did not play last season due to injuries  but he's back and ready for some action.

The Sul Russ signee says, "I mean it feels good. I've been working at this since I was little. Senior year I expect a lot out of us, go pretty deep in the playoffs to play hard as a team."

